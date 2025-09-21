Abound Wealth Management Buys 466 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.6% of Abound Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,247,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $599.35 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $600.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $572.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

