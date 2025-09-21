Prosperity Planning Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Prosperity Planning Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 106,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 17,385 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,507,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $76.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.