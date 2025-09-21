Prosperity Planning Inc. Grows Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.7% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned 0.09% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 70,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 155,991 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $75.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.94.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.