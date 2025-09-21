Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Aon plc $AON

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AON by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on AON from $427.00 to $419.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $438.00 price objective (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.69.

AON Trading Down 0.8%

AON opened at $350.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $363.92 and a 200-day moving average of $366.61. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $323.73 and a 52 week high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.