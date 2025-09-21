iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Shares Sold by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $111.44 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.04 and a twelve month high of $112.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

