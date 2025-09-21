SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 96 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $226.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.60 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The company has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.64.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 34.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Melius began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.58.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

