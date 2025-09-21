Lewis Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 421.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,663 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,740 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.2% of Lewis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 31,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 256,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,041,000 after buying an additional 24,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palacios Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.03.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 919,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,586,075.95. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,107 shares of company stock valued at $13,183,727. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $816.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.11 and a 12-month high of $106.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

