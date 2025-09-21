Devonian Health Group (CVE:GSD) Shares Down 23.5% – Time to Sell?

Devonian Health Group Inc. (CVE:GSD – Get Free Report) dropped 23.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 119,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 590% from the average daily volume of 17,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Devonian Health Group Trading Down 23.5%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$19.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36.

Devonian Health Group Company Profile

Devonian Health Group Inc engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, completed Phase IIa clinical trial product for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. The company also develops Pantoprazole Magnesium for the treatment of gastric; Cleo-35 for the treatment of hormonal acne in women; and value-added products for dermo-cosmetics.

