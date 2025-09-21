Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Bank of America raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $84.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.38.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

