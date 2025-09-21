Diversified Trust Co Sells 7,808 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% during the second quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 37,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.3%

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $84.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $84.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

