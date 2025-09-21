Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $20.65 Million Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.27% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $20,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 365.9% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,378,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $78.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $79.13.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

