1,226,641 Shares in Ford Motor Company $F Purchased by Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,226,641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.