Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired Rep. Val T. Hoyle

Representative Val T. Hoyle (D-Oregon) recently bought shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Uber Technologies stock on August 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY ROLLOVER IRA” account.

Representative Val T. Hoyle also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) on 8/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) on 8/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) on 8/7/2025.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 4.2%

NYSE:UBER opened at $98.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day moving average of $85.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,132,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,571 shares of company stock valued at $33,810,741. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Hoyle

Val Hoyle (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hoyle (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Val Hoyle was born in California and lives in Springfield, Oregon. Hoyle graduated from Merrimack High School. She earned a B.A. in political science from Emmanuel College in 1992. Her career experience includes working as a director at United Way of Lane County, a policy fellow at Wayne Morse Center for Law and Politics, and a commissioner at the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. Hoyle has also worked in domestic and international sales, as well as manufacturing distribution.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

