Nucor Corporation $NUE Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $931,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 125,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,265,209.60. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $903,520.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,882.24. The trade was a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,814. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $133.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.60. Nucor Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $170.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

