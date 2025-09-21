UMB Bank n.a. Sells 776 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Novem Group bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $30,438,602 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE MCK opened at $698.07 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $695.15 and its 200-day moving average is $696.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The business had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.88 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.08%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

