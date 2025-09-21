UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $553,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $183.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.54. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $185.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.32%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $375,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,500. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $365,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,765. The trade was a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,496 shares of company stock worth $4,278,787. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

