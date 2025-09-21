500 Shares in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Acquired by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $98.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.98. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.90 and a 12-month high of $123.35.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). Expand Energy had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 589.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $127.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expand Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.46.

In other Expand Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,684,060.16. This trade represents a 3.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.86 per share, for a total transaction of $239,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 166,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. This trade represents a 1.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

