Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 1,361 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,165.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,428,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,963 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,652,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,329,000 after buying an additional 1,869,642 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,549,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,726,000 after buying an additional 1,750,900 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6,516.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,278,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after buying an additional 1,259,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,393,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,388,000 after buying an additional 1,057,580 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

