LongView Wealth Management Takes $200,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

LongView Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 350.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Crews Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3%

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $139.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

