My Legacy Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,553.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 223,035 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $29.18.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

