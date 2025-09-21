Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,807,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,627,264 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,449,000 after purchasing an additional 318,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:STX opened at $221.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.77. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $221.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.54%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.26, for a total transaction of $79,645.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,659.88. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Ci Lee sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $171,149.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 257 shares in the company, valued at $39,413.52. This represents a 81.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,935 shares of company stock worth $12,289,616 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.95.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

