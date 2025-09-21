AA Financial Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 987 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $261,000. Strive Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.6% during the first quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 161,840 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,663 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $23,491,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.39.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $208.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.60 and its 200 day moving average is $186.53. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $210.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.71, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,099.75. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.20, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,576.60. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,622 shares of company stock worth $106,468,778. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

