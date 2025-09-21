Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,807,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $364.84 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $365.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

