iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Purchased by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $666.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $667.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $644.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $599.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

