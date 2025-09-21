Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $32.70 Million Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,614 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.20% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $32,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.73.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $1,000,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,693.55. The trade was a 30.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $560,637.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,218,964. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,828,401. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $120.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.45 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.43 and its 200-day moving average is $154.73.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.