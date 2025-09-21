Bank of America Corporation $BAC Position Lessened by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 30,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BAC opened at $52.27 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $52.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.