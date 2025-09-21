SentinelOne, Inc. $S Shares Sold by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in S. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 233,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SentinelOne by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SentinelOne by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,871 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,891,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,993,000 after acquiring an additional 61,316 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on S. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.26.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 162,794 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $2,992,153.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,298,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,875,289.16. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,098 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $207,421.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 579,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,116.83. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,753 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,217. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE S opened at $19.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

