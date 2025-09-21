Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,238,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,584,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,047 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,686,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,474,236,000 after buying an additional 10,278,893 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 13,331,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,312,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,520,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,671,000 after buying an additional 291,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,489,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,479,000 after buying an additional 823,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,000. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $2,430,637.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,149.75. The trade was a 65.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,554 shares of company stock worth $2,976,117 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.27.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $83.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day moving average is $76.03. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

