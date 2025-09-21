Wealth Management Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Virtus SEIX AAA Private Credit CLO ETF $PCLO

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus SEIX AAA Private Credit CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:PCLO – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC owned about 2.36% of Virtus SEIX AAA Private Credit CLO ETF worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCLO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus SEIX AAA Private Credit CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $630,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Virtus SEIX AAA Private Credit CLO ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus SEIX AAA Private Credit CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus SEIX AAA Private Credit CLO ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 128,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the period.

Virtus SEIX AAA Private Credit CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of PCLO opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. Virtus SEIX AAA Private Credit CLO ETF has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $25.14.

About Virtus SEIX AAA Private Credit CLO ETF

The Virtus Seix AAA Private Credit CLO ETF (PCLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital preservation and current income. The fund invests debt instruments that are backed by a pool of loans to private middle market companies PCLO was launched on Dec 2, 2024 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

