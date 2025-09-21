Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF $VFLO

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,173,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834,478 shares during the period. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF accounts for 2.7% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 2.57% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF worth $112,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 187.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of VFLO opened at $37.45 on Friday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1465 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

