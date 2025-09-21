Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 48,427 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,427 shares during the quarter. TKO Group comprises 1.6% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $67,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in TKO Group by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TKO Group by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe bought 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $203.00 per share, with a total value of $150,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,961. This represents a 16.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 45,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $7,715,597.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 156,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,732,305.08. The trade was a 22.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,725 shares of company stock worth $12,767,807 over the last three months. Insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $201.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $212.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 83.17 and a beta of 0.79.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is a boost from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 125.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TKO. Seaport Res Ptn lowered TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TKO Group from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Baird R W upgraded TKO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TKO Group from $182.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.50.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

