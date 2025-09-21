Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH Shares Sold by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,960,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,092,000 after purchasing an additional 653,279 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,477,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,501 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,081,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077,531 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,272,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,012,000 after acquiring an additional 109,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 4,100,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,752,000 after acquiring an additional 744,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $25.25 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.66.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCLH. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

