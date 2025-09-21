iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF $IYM Stock Position Decreased by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $149.15 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $115.07 and a twelve month high of $153.55. The firm has a market cap of $581.69 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.21 and a 200-day moving average of $138.35.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

