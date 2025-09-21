Enzi Wealth Sells 1,225 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF $AVES

Enzi Wealth lowered its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of Enzi Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Enzi Wealth owned approximately 0.74% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 956,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 180,622 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3,632.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 832,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,252,000 after purchasing an additional 810,022 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 796,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,565,000 after purchasing an additional 40,768 shares during the period. CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,750,000. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $802.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.66.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

