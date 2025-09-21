Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF $NUSC Shares Acquired by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,548 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC owned about 4.63% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $52,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000.

BATS NUSC opened at $44.18 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

