Enzi Wealth Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Enzi Wealth lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Enzi Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $13,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $93.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.66.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

