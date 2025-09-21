Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (CVE:IDL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 30000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Imaging Dynamics Trading Up 20.0%

The firm has a market cap of C$310,350.00, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

Imaging Dynamics Company Profile

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical imaging devices in the Americas and internationally. The company researches and develops digital radiography (DR) equipment, including medical charge coupled device (CCD) detectors, medical flat panel detectors, multifunction X-ray machines, and veterinary X-ray machines.

