Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Trading Down 7.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.70. 1,596,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,491,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 0.13.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xeris Biopharma news, Director Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $334,477.44. Following the sale, the director owned 219,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,968.96. This represents a 16.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marla Persky sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $119,660.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 142,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,240. The trade was a 9.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,732 shares of company stock worth $1,550,437 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Xeris Biopharma by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 48,068 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 80,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,948,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 502,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 228,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

