TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

TravelSky Technology Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSYHY)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $14.86. TravelSky Technology shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 419 shares traded.

TravelSky Technology Stock Up 4.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People’s Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

