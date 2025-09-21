Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$234.00 and last traded at C$234.00, with a volume of 5593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$229.99.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lassonde Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$243.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$216.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$211.83.

Lassonde Industries Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It also acts as a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a major producer of cranberry sauces. The company operates through a single segment being the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of ready-to-drink juices and drinks; frozen juice concentrates; and specialty food products; and the importation, packaging, and marketing of selected wines from several countries of origin.

