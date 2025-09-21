Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.95 and last traded at $77.81, with a volume of 6035612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.31. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 150.85% and a net margin of 47.28%.The business had revenue of $325.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $294,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,423.36. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $1,270,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,598,493.69. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,120. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.