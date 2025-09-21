Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Village Super Market Trading Down 1.5%

Village Super Market stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06. Village Super Market has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $570.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.53.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

