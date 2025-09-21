Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Sells 341 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 77,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in General Mills by 31.9% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.13.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

