Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 1,741 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Veralto accounts for 0.8% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,737,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,916,000 after acquiring an additional 390,285 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,541,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,264,000 after acquiring an additional 811,843 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,235,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,502 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,224,000 after acquiring an additional 314,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Veralto by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,259,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,074,000 after acquiring an additional 509,104 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VLTO. Barclays started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VLTO opened at $106.98 on Friday. Veralto Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.86 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.22.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.29%.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

