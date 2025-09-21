Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $245.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.03. The company has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $771,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 155,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290,131.32. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,570. This represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,240 shares of company stock worth $10,300,738. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

