7,407 Shares in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF $NUEM Purchased by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUEM. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 48,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 136,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,686.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after buying an additional 302,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $606,000.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NUEM opened at $35.66 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $34.15. The company has a market cap of $335.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.70.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

