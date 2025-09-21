Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,335 Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,407,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,313,000 after buying an additional 887,580 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,010,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,404,000 after acquiring an additional 406,790 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,861,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,274,000 after acquiring an additional 560,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,092,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,702,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,017,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the period.

Get Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.