Walter Public Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Walter Public Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,420 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 3.9% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $22,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of MMC opened at $196.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $195.01 and a one year high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.76.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

