Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 3,110 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 4.1%

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $108.79.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.