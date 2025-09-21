Walter Public Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for 3.1% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $18,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 4,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 49,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $75.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $86.84.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

